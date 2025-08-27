Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,350 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $62,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNV opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,958. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,040 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $199,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,273.20. This trade represents a 2.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

