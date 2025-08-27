Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $57,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 486.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $237.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The firm had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

