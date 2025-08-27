Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viking by 134,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Viking by 2,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VIK stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

