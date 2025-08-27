Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) versus Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Financial Contrast

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bioventus and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.13%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -7.11% 15.61% 4.01% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bioventus and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Nemaura Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $564.14 million 1.07 -$156.23 million N/A N/A Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.39) N/A

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus.

Risk and Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats Nemaura Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

