Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $121.12 on Tuesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $779.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

