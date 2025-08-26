Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $566,000 in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,529,000 after buying an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,343,000 after buying an additional 350,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,377,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $82,461,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $93.6070 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.15%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.