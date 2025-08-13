Top Defense Stocks To Watch Now – August 10th

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Citigroup, and Analog Devices are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and maintain military equipment, weapons systems, and defense-related technologies. These firms derive most of their revenue from government defense budgets and long‐term contracts with armed forces around the world. Investors often view defense stocks as relatively stable income generators, though their performance can fluctuate with shifts in geopolitical tensions and defense policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.69. 39,118,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,760,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.31 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.95. 4,378,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $277.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.31 and its 200 day moving average is $221.73. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $229.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,716,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,935. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.68. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,764,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,101,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average is $215.72. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Recommended Stories