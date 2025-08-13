Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,480 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,509,000. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,677 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,365,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,370,000 after acquiring an additional 285,272 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.9%

EL opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

