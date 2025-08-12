Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,454,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $127,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

NYSE PNR opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

