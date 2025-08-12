TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111,644 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $119,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 394,790 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 76,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 219,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTI

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.