Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $823,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $1,684,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,414 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $5,241,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 663,187 shares in the company, valued at $115,872,032.64. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COOP. UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.6%

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $193.86.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

