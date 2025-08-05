DoorDash (DASH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $258.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $258.73.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $7,219,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,679.70. This trade represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $7,290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $229,059,473.08. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,127 shares of company stock valued at $115,087,539. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Wall Street Zen raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DoorDash from $198.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

