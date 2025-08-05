TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 39,876 Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Beta Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBNX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBNX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Beta Bionics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beta Bionics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Beta Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million.

Insider Activity at Beta Bionics

In other news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $26,781.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,048.67. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $80,845 in the last three months.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

