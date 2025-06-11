PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

