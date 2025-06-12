Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,491 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $16,258,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,342,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,227,795.72. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $9,089,223.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,925,665.06. This represents a 16.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,321,046 shares of company stock worth $388,900,133. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $340.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 216.56 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $351.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.