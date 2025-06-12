UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 492 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.