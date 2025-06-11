703 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,361 shares of company stock valued at $94,434,058 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

