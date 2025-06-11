Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,011,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,304,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,538,000 after buying an additional 401,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,042.78. This represents a 64.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,917 shares of company stock worth $5,423,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

