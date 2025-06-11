OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 441 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.14.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.