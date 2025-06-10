Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after buying an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after buying an additional 3,391,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KKR stock opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.