Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,813 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.91%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

