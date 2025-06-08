Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Research – June 5th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Tuya, Alarm.com, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer Internet-based data storage and management services instead of—or in addition to—on-premises hardware. These firms operate large-scale data centers and provide customers with scalable, on-demand storage solutions accessed remotely. Investors buy cloud storage stocks to gain exposure to a high-growth, subscription-driven segment of the tech industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 618,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $188.48. 205,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.36. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $190.11.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 1,102,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,393. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.07. 36,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,258. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. GoPro has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

