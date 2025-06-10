UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,494 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.35.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

