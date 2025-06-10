Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,821 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

