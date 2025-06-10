Welch Group LLC Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock valued at $172,680,419. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

