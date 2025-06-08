FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 92,283.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

