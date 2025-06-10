Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

