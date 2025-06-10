Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 10,509 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.3% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock valued at $172,680,419. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

