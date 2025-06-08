Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – June 6th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, PepsiCo, Chevron, and Target are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are equity shares in companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders as periodic cash payments, typically on a quarterly basis. They’re popular with investors seeking steady income streams and usually come from mature, financially stable firms. Key metrics like dividend yield and payout ratio help gauge how sustainable and attractive those payments are. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 261,776,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,796,757. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. 80,416,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,904,211. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,232,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,511,205. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $449.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.26. 85,106,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,980,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,765. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average is $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. 3,971,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $149.95. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,078. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

