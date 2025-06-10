Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

