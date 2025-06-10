NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by HFG Wealth Management LLC

HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 128,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 42,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 82.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.1% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock valued at $172,680,419 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

