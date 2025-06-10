NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

