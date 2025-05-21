OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

PWOD stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

