OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $128,000 Investment in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 905,929 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.