Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 89.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 127,486 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Insider Activity

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.