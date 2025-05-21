The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stake Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,436 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $217,906,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after buying an additional 1,095,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after buying an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $112.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

