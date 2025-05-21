OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 23,700 FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.13% of FreightCar America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in FreightCar America by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 216,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 89,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAIL shares. StockNews.com downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.73. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

(Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.