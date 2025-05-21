OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $235,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 996,155 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in HF Sinclair by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

