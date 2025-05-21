Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $36,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $5,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

