Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,137,911 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $39,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $133.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.