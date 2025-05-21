MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 176,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,123.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

