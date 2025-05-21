MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,518 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 810,104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

