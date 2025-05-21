Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,429 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,044,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,099,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

