MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in STERIS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 45,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $250.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.96. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $252.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

