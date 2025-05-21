OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BuzzFeed by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 619,892 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 1,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 1,006.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BuzzFeed

In related news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 61,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $123,510.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,237.45. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 13,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $26,576.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,764,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,706.75. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,642 shares of company stock valued at $176,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 9.9%

BuzzFeed stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.59.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 22.51%.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

