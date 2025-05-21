OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $240,000 Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,144. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $54,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,400.92. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.