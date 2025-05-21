OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $211,000 in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TruBridge by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 148,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TruBridge by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TruBridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TruBridge by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TruBridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,804.50. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 34,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $978,306.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 768,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,317.50. This represents a 4.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TruBridge, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $374.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.65.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. Analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

