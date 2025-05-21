OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $122,000 in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.05% of DiaMedica Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.29. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.