OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $171,000 Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 685,371 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,744,000 after purchasing an additional 924,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,623 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 684,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $699,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,126.07. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 2,080 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $29,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,457.86. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

