Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $927,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

